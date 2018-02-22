22 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Witnesses Inking of Loan Deal Between Egypt, Japan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail witnessed on Wednesday 22/2/2018 the signing of a $175.7 million soft loan agreement between Cairo and Tokyo to support the establishment of Japanese schools in Egypt.

The deal, inked by Education Minister Tareq Shawqi and president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shinichi Kitaoka, comes within the framework of the Egyptian-Japanese educational partnership program.

The agreement was also signed by Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr and Japanese Ambassador in Cairo Takehiro Kagawa.

Declared during President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's visit to Japan in 2016, the Egyptian-Japanese educational partnership program is targeted under the deal via providing support for the human resources working in the education sector.

Egypt

Egyptian Journalist 'Disappears' in Custody

MEDIA rights groups are worried about the whereabouts of a journalist arrested after published allegations of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.