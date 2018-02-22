Egypt: PM Witnesses Inking of Loan Deal Between Egypt, Japan

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail witnessed on Wednesday 22/2/2018 the signing of a $175.7 million soft loan agreement between Cairo and Tokyo to support the establishment of Japanese schools in Egypt.

The deal, inked by Education Minister Tareq Shawqi and president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shinichi Kitaoka, comes within the framework of the Egyptian-Japanese educational partnership program.

The agreement was also signed by Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr and Japanese Ambassador in Cairo Takehiro Kagawa.

Declared during President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's visit to Japan in 2016, the Egyptian-Japanese educational partnership program is targeted under the deal via providing support for the human resources working in the education sector.