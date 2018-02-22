Egypt: PM Invites Azerbaijani Counterpart to Visit Egypt

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail invited on Wednesday 21/2/2018 his Azerbaijani counterpart Artur Rasizade to visit Egypt to discuss opportunities of boosting ties between both countries.

Sherif extended the invitation during his meeting with visiting Azerbaijani Minister of Economic Development Shahin Mustafayev, who is currently leading his country's delegation to the 4th session of the joint Egyptian-Azerbaijani committee.

During the meeting, Sherif hailed the strong ties between the two countries, saying that he is looking forward to promoting bilateral ties in various fields, especially in the economic domain.

Moreover, Sherif asserted that this year's session of the joint Egyptian-Azerbaijani committee provides a great opportunity for a promising partnership between the two countries.

Sherif also presented a number of investment opportunities to Azerbaijani businessmen.

MENA