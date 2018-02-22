Egypt, Kazakhstan Mull Joint Parliamentary Cooperation

House of Representatives Speaker Ali Abdel Aal discussed with Kazakh Ambassador in Cairo Arman Isagaliev means to boost relations and cooperation between the parliaments of both countries.

Both sides tackled proposals to intensify activities of the Egyptian- Kazakh parliamentary friendship group as well as exchanged visits between MPs, a move that would contribute to developing a constructive dialogue on files pertaining to democracy and legislation, said a statement released by Kazakhstan's Embassy on Thursday.

The Kazakh ambassador shed light on his country's priorities during the period of its membership in the UN Security Council (UNSC) in addition to the achievements Kazakhstan made while holding the rotating presidency of the UNSC in January, the statement added.

As well, the Kazakh ambassador briefed Abdel Aal on the foreign policies' initiatives launched by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the fields of nuke security, inter-faith dialogue, combating terrorism and supporting peace and stability in the Islamic world, read the statement.

Isagaliev expressed thanks to the Egyptian leadership for its constant support to Kazakhstan's regional and international initiatives, hailing the performance of the Egyptian parliament's legislative committee for issuing several major laws aimed at promoting democracy, improving the living conditions of the Egyptians, developing the civil society and countering terrorism, the statement noted.

He voiced his country's keenness on fostering cooperation with the Egyptian parliament that has 150 years of experience, according to the statement.

For his side, Abdel Aal praised the Kazakh role in world politics and its important contribution to regional and international causes, asserting that Kazakhstan is a major political partner to Egypt, the statement said.

Abdel Aal affirmed that Egypt is willing to continue supporting Kazakhstan on all levels and at all international forums, it also said.

He underlined the high level of relations between both countries in all political, economic and cultural sectors and expressed readiness to push forward bilateral parliamentary cooperation that will lead to a qualitatively new level of relations, it added.