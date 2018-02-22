Liberia: Public Works Minister Presents 150-Day Plan to Vice President Taylor

Photo: Liberian Observer

Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan.

Monrovia — Public Works minister Mobutu Nyenpan has presented his ministry 150-day action plan to Vice President Jewel Taylor and promised to timely execute same provided the necessary supports are provided.

Minister Nyenpan indicated that the plan was earlier presented to President Weah, who expressed delight and reiterated his fullest support to the infrastructure development of the country.

Minister Nyenpan made the submission on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, when the Vice President along with a high-level government delegation visited the ministry to follow-up on infrastructure activities of priority to the new administration.

Bringing the VP up-to-date on-going and upcoming activities, the Works minister named the Ganta-Zwedru, Fish Town-Harper, Caldwell-Diggsville-Barnersville, Police Academy roads as well as the rehabilitation of Streets in Sinkor and the patching of damaged critical areas as some of the current projects.

He also indicated that the ministry plan is to create a year round access on all key primary roads during the forthcoming rainy season, particularly in the southeast.

He mentioned the Buchanan-Greenville-Barclayville highway, the Brewerville- Bopolu road, the Medina-Robertsport road and the Ganta-Tappita-Zwedru among other road projects that need serious attention before the rains begin.

According to him, given the current resource challenges, his administration intends to work with sector partners and promote inter-agency coordination in addressing some of the key infrastructure problems.

He made mention of the Engineering battalion of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) as a major ally already engaged with the ministry; citing the rehabilitation of Lofa and Zwedru -Fish Town highway as examples.

Minister Nyenpan also informed the Vice- President that within the next few weeks the Ministry will reactivate the robust enforcement of zoning regulations across the country.

Responding, VP Taylor indicated that the purpose of her visit was based on President Weah's instruction, that she (VP) follow-up with key government ministries and agencies as to their plan of actions.

In addition, VP Taylor expressed concerns about the application and effectiveness of the country's zoning laws and regulations, noting that the proliferation of bars and nightclubs across cities and communities was contributing to high-level juvenile delinquency.

She noted that if care were not taken, a whole generation could be affected.

Vice President then thanked the ministry for being proactive in presenting its 150-day deliverables.