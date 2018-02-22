Liberia: Rep. Gray Calls for Scrutiny of Civil Servants Payroll Amid Sudden Surge

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Representative Acarous Moses Gray

Monrovia — Montserrado County District #8 Representative, Moses Acarous Gray, has drawn the attention of his colleagues at the House of Representatives to what he described as "rampant salary discrepancy and deliberate overnight transfer of mangers, contractors and so-called professionals to certain government ministries and agencies into civil servants."

In a communication addressed to the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Gray craved the indulgence of his colleagues to demand a careful scrutiny of the civil servants payroll, which he noted would enable the Legislature help government curb wastes and remove ghost names.

According to him, most of the managers, contractors and other professionals transferred to the civil service maintain their salaries up to US$3,000 in some cases.

"As we have instructed a relevant committee to have a pay cut among ourselves, there are consultants and managing directors, who even make more salaries than members of this very House."

"Also, general allowances of some agencies and ministries are distributed with huge disparities at the will and pleasure of a sitting minister," he noted.

He continued: "We have the responsibility to help clean this financial mess through our oversight as we approach the process of a recast budget."

"May I humbly request this August body to kindly instruct all relevant committees to firstly demand from the Civil Service Agency a full listing and people qualified as civil servants for the last one year."

Rep. Gray urged, through Deputy Speaker Prince Moye, relevant committees to call on all ministries and agencies to present copies of payrolls. He said, he's optimistic that said action would help government generate more revenue for government.