22 February 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Rep. Gray Calls for Scrutiny of Civil Servants Payroll Amid Sudden Surge

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FrontPage Africa
Representative Acarous Moses Gray
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Montserrado County District #8 Representative, Moses Acarous Gray, has drawn the attention of his colleagues at the House of Representatives to what he described as "rampant salary discrepancy and deliberate overnight transfer of mangers, contractors and so-called professionals to certain government ministries and agencies into civil servants."

In a communication addressed to the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Gray craved the indulgence of his colleagues to demand a careful scrutiny of the civil servants payroll, which he noted would enable the Legislature help government curb wastes and remove ghost names.

According to him, most of the managers, contractors and other professionals transferred to the civil service maintain their salaries up to US$3,000 in some cases.

"As we have instructed a relevant committee to have a pay cut among ourselves, there are consultants and managing directors, who even make more salaries than members of this very House."

"Also, general allowances of some agencies and ministries are distributed with huge disparities at the will and pleasure of a sitting minister," he noted.

He continued: "We have the responsibility to help clean this financial mess through our oversight as we approach the process of a recast budget."

"May I humbly request this August body to kindly instruct all relevant committees to firstly demand from the Civil Service Agency a full listing and people qualified as civil servants for the last one year."

Rep. Gray urged, through Deputy Speaker Prince Moye, relevant committees to call on all ministries and agencies to present copies of payrolls. He said, he's optimistic that said action would help government generate more revenue for government.

Liberia

President George Weah Seeks Paris Aid to Jumpstart Government

It was in the French capital that George Manneh Weah shone and went on to conquer the world of football, but his return… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.