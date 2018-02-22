Morocco: Corruption Perceptions Index 2017 - Morocco Gains 9 Spots, Transparency Maroc

Rabat — Morocco jumped nine spots in its world's ranking under the Corruption Perceptions Index 2017, compared to a year earlier, said on Wednesday Transparency Maroc.

Out of 180 countries, Morocco ranks as 81st with 40 points, instead of 90th (37 points) in 2016, said the association in a press conference to present the yearly report on corruption in Morocco.

The scourge of corruption is still a big problem, Transparency Maroc's Secretary General Ahmed El Bernoussi told the press, noting that since the government's announcement of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy late 2015, "no measure was made to implement its provisions so far".

"We regret the lack of political will to face corruption," he insisted, calling in this regard to hold accountable those responsible for it.

At the level of Arab countries, Morocco ranks 7th, after the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman and Tunisia, said the report.

Some of the most affected sectors by corruption include justice, real estate, police, administration and health, he said.

To address corruption, the report recommended a political will to implement the national anti-corruption strategy, promote transparency and accountability through the reform and implementation of the law on access to information, in addition to the independence and effectiveness of Anti-Corruption Body (Instance de probité et de lutte contre la corruption).