Morocco: Employment Minister Meets With SG of OIC On Labour Challenges

Jeddah — Minister of Employment and Professional Integration Mohamed Yatim met, Wednesday in Jeddah, with Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youssef Al-Outhaymine on ways to reduce unemployment in Islamic countries, especially among young people.

During this meeting, held ahead of the fourth session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of OIC Member States, both sides stressed the need to adopt an effective approach to achieve the integration of member countries' economies, with a view to enhancing investment flows, generating more jobs and promoting bilateral trade.

Yatim and Al-Outhaymine also underlined the importance of this fourth session of the Conference of Labour Ministers as an "important stage" for sharing viewpoints and developing visions that could help with strengthening employment in Islamic countries by encouraging productive sectors.

Yatim also held talks with Saudi Minister of Labour and Social Development Ali Bin Nasser Al Ghafis on means to foster bilateral cooperation in the areas of employment and social protection.

On this occasion, the two officials emphasized the importance of elaborating new proposals aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area, through the exchange of visits and the sharing of management expertise regarding the labour market in both countries, in accordance with the memorandum of understanding concluded between the two ministries in March 2016.