22 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Employment Minister Meets With SG of OIC On Labour Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jeddah — Minister of Employment and Professional Integration Mohamed Yatim met, Wednesday in Jeddah, with Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youssef Al-Outhaymine on ways to reduce unemployment in Islamic countries, especially among young people.

During this meeting, held ahead of the fourth session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of OIC Member States, both sides stressed the need to adopt an effective approach to achieve the integration of member countries' economies, with a view to enhancing investment flows, generating more jobs and promoting bilateral trade.

Yatim and Al-Outhaymine also underlined the importance of this fourth session of the Conference of Labour Ministers as an "important stage" for sharing viewpoints and developing visions that could help with strengthening employment in Islamic countries by encouraging productive sectors.

Yatim also held talks with Saudi Minister of Labour and Social Development Ali Bin Nasser Al Ghafis on means to foster bilateral cooperation in the areas of employment and social protection.

On this occasion, the two officials emphasized the importance of elaborating new proposals aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area, through the exchange of visits and the sharing of management expertise regarding the labour market in both countries, in accordance with the memorandum of understanding concluded between the two ministries in March 2016.

Morocco

Plundering of Sahrawi Natural Resources - Euro-MPs, International Trade Unionists Express "Deep Concern"

The participants in the conference "trade unionists and solidarity with Western Sahara" organized Monday and Tuesday at… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.