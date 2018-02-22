Africa: UNFPA presents its 2017 Progress Report on the Demographic Dividend

press release

Dakar, Senegal – 22 February 2018: The United Nations Population Fund West and Central Africa Regional Office (UNFPA WCARO), in collaboration with the African Group of Ambassadors in Dakar, is to present its 2017 progress report on the state of the demographic dividend on 26 February 2018, at 9:00, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dakar, Senegal.

The Demographic Dividend in West and Central Africa: 2017 Progress Report outlines the interventions of UNFPA WCARO and its partners throughout the year in the 23 countries of the West and Central Africa region. The presentation will also discuss the demographic prospects and challenges predicted for 2018.

In 2017, UNFPA was at the forefront of making the demographic dividend a regional priority, partnering with the African Union, which itself had as its annual theme: Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investing in Youth. As a roadmap, the theme led to a series of initiatives on the continent, from the mobilization of faith-based actors to African First Ladies and journalists, as well as a wide range of activities carried out by UNFPA’s different country offices.

The presentation of the report, part of UNFPA’s commitment to regularly update its partners, the media and the public of its work in the region, will also create an opportunity to discuss the 2018 African Union theme of anti-corruption.

The fight against corruption is the fourth pillar of the AU Roadmap on Harnessing the Demographic Dividend, the other pillars being: Employment and entrepreneurship, education and skills development, and health and wellbeing. This theme once more promotes a need for further investment in youth.

At the event, which will be attended by the African Group of Ambassadors in Dakar as well as representatives of UNFPA’s technical and financial partners, and the media, UNFPA WCARO will also present a report analysing the legal frameworks on female genital mutilation (FGM). The Regional Director launched this report on 6 February 2018, during the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM.