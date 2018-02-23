23 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Agrees to Hold Extraordinary Congress, Says Mwonzora

Photo: New Zimbabwe
MDC Alliance leadersDouglas Mwonzora, Tendai Biti and Nelson Chamisa (file photo).
By Staff Reporter

ACTING MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa has succumbed to pressure and agreed to hold an extraordinary congress that will choose a successor to founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai passed avatars week after a two-year battle against colon cancer and Chamisa replaced him as party president within hours of the party founder passing on.

Since then party a bitterly contested internal power struggle has broken out including an outbreak of violence at Tsvangirai's burial by youths linked to the interim leader.

However, party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora told a Southern African Political and Economic Series (Sapes) discussion Thursday that Chamisa had since backed down.

"I want to assure you of that I have engaged my colleagues in the party as to the enormity of the responsibility on our shoulders," said Mwonzora.

"We had a three-hour meeting in the office with Nelson Chamisa about the future of the organisation.

"We went through our constitution clause by clause and agreed to follow the constitution. After tomorrow (Friday) we will be making an announcement."

Reports have indicated that the MDC-T was on the verge of a split with Chamisa's lieutenants in the party baying for Mwonzora's head.

The Chamisa camp has also been demanding that vice presidents Thokozani Khuphe makes a choice either to stay or quit the party.

Khuphe was attacked by a mob while attending Tsvangirai's funeral on Tuesday.

