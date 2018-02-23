Rwanda: Belgian Lawmakers Have Finally Read Through Genocide Deniers' Game

opinion

Last week, in these very pages, we wrote about a group of Rwandan exiles who were attempting to influence the Belgian government.

Belgian parliament is set to pass a law at the end of this month that criminalises negating and trivialising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The group of exiles, grouped under an organisation calling itself Jambo Asbl, were determined by all means to torpedo the bill.

But as we had pointed out, the composition of the group is very interesting; they are all descendants of those responsible for the Genocide, most of who were indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

They were intent on influencing Belgian lawmakers to rewrite the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi. The parliament had even been duped into granting them an audience. But because of an uproar that came from many quarters, the Belgians buckled and cancelled a meeting/conference scheduled with the genocidaires' offspring.

The network of Genocide revisionists is very large and will not relent in influencing the narrative and always come up with ways to influence public opinion and even shift the blame. That is why the once visible and vocal members of the former regime have taken a back seat and let their children take over.

The logic is that the children have no dark past and skeletons in the cupboard as the parents. They will easily pass muster and scrutiny. But the children, raised under a cloud of denial and hatred, are even more dangerous than their parents. That is why Rwandans of good intentions should not let this young crowd play centre stage but always come out to expose their genocidal con game.