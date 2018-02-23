Parents and guardians of the missing schoolgirls in Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, broke into tears when Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam visited them without saying a word on the whereabouts of the girls.

Addressing the parents at the District Head's palace in Dapchi on Thursday, the governor urged the parents to remain faithful as security operatives were still searching for the girls.

He said "soldiers have been pursuing the insurgents, although they receive information that the Boko Haram insurgents had passed some areas, but the communities in the areas said they did not spot the girls along with the insurgents."

He assured that government and security operatives would not rest on their oars until the missing girls were accounted for.

The waiting parents wept profusely as the earlier news that the girls were rescued turned out to be false.

The Yobe Government, on Wednesday, issued a statement claiming some of the missing girls had been rescued.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had appealed to parents and guardians for additional time to search for the missing school girls.

The minister made the appeal while fielding questions from newsmen when he led Federal Government delegation to Dapchi on Thursday.

He said the actual number of the missing schoolgirls would be determined in the next few days when parents come forward with complaint of their missing wards.