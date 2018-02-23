Rwanda: All Set for Kigali Jazz Junction

The 8th edition of the Kigali Jazz Junction is on today at Kigali Serena Hotel.

28-year-old Ugandan R&B diva, Irene Ntale, alongside traditional music talent, Jules Sentore have promised an epic performance.

She said, "It is going to be an amazing experience. I'm ready and I want to make it memorable for my audience. I'm working with Neptunes Band and I'm a fan of their work. I am excited to share a stage with them."

The singer and songwriter is known for songs like Love letter, Ono Omwana, Nkubukinze,Stay with me, Stamina Daddy, and Gyobera, among others.

Sentore said the event is an opportunity to showcase traditional music not only to the local audience, but also beyond borders.

"I'm ready to show Rwandans and friends of Rwanda what 'Gakondo' music really is. It will be my first time to perform alongside Irene and we look forward to learning from each other," he said.

A tribute to Masekela and Mowzey Radio

According to organisers, the event will also pay special tribute to fallen music icons, South Africa's Hugh Masekela and Uganda's Mowzey Radio.

Remmy Lubega, the brains behind Jazz Junction, says there will be surprise performances at the show by local artistes who will sing acoustic renditions of Radio's songs.

"This edition is mostly a dedication to Mowzey Radio. He was not just Ugandan but also Rwandan because he has worked with many local artistes here and has a family here too. I think Irene is the right person to lead the show because she has worked with him in the past years. I believe we are going to have an emotional performance in memory of Mowzey," Lubega said.

The monthly event has been headlined by renowned regional and local artistes, including saxophonist Isaiah Katumwa, former Blu 3 members Lillian Mbabazi and Cindy Sanyu, saxophonist Christine Kamau and Mayonde, as well as Charly na Nina and Masamba Intore, among others.

Tickets are available for Rwf10,000 (regular), Rwf20,000 (VIP), Rwf160,000 (table of 8) and Rwf220,000 (table of 8 with a meal).