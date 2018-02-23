22 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Assents to Law Extending Abuja's 2017 Budget

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2018 national budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday assented to a law to extend the duration of the implementation of the 2017 budget of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The budget should have lapsed on December 31, 2017, but was by an Act of the National Assembly extended to March 31, 2018.

Read the statement by the presidency announcing Mr. Buhari's decision below.

The President and Commander-In-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has assented to the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation (Amendment) Act 2018.

The Act amends the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act 2017 and extends the implementation period of the Federal Capital Appropriation Act 2017 from 31st December, 2017 to 31st March, 2018 or until the coming into force of the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act 2018, whichever is earlier.

This Assent now extends the life of the F.C.T Appropriation Act and the Administration can now continue implementing projects and programmes in accordance with the 2017 Act assented to in December, 2017.

Nigeria

Army Denies Halting Operation to Aid Boko Haram Leader Shekau

The Nigerian Army has flayed insinuations that troops movement under Operation DEEP PUNCH II was temporarily halted to… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.