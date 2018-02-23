Rwanda: DJ Africano Lands U.S. Gig

Disc spinner DJ Africano will join a group of US-based Rwandan entertainers for a concert that has been dubbed 'Spring Break' in Atlanta, USA. The event is slated for March 17 at 182 Courtland Street, Atlanta Georgia.

The concert is being organised by a group of young Rwandan hip hop recording artistes and dancers under 'The Creative Genius', a Rwandan music collective based in Atlanta.

"The Creative Genius is all about chasing dreams, making music, and producing content for the world to see," explained Mr Rock, one of the members.

Other members of the group include; Jay Pac, Manny, Boris, and Young P.

DJ Africano cut his musical teeth in South Africa, where he started spinning discs professionally in 2007. He returned to Rwanda in 2013, and has since established himself as a globe-trotting disc spinner, playing in places as diverse as Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Cameroon, Mozambique and the US, among others.

He is also the founder of Promoafrika Communications, a local artiste management label.

It will be the second time he performs in Atlanta, having debuted there in April 2016.

Africano was the official DJ at the Koffi Olomide VIP concert at the Kigali Convention Centre on January 1, 2017.

"My vision is to keep spreading my wings to as many destinations as possible. This is another dream come true and I am thankful to God, my team, my fans, media houses, and above all the event organisers in Atlanta," he revealed in an interview.