Nigeria: Glo-Sponsored CNN African Voices Showcases Continent's Leading Athletes

The Glo-sponsored African Voices on Cable News Network (CNN) will this week feature Africa's Athletes who have taken the world by storm and are conquering competitions.

The 30-minute magazine programme which comes up at 11.30a.m. on Friday is also repeated at 7a.m. and 4.30p.m. on Saturday and at 12.30a.m., 4.30a.m. and 8p.m. on Sundays. The show will also be aired at 5a.m. on Monday and at 10.30a.m. on Tuesday.

In a press statement in Lagos, Globacom said the weekend's edition of the programme will focus on the activities of three of the continent's athletes who are dominating their respective sports across the world.

Those to be featured on the programme, according to CNN, include Winnie Okoth, Othmane Choufani and Tiranesh Dibaba.

A Kenyan, 26 -year old Winnie Okoth is a coach at CrossFit Kwetu. She is redefining and forging a path in weightlifting, a field dominated by the opposite sex. She was crowned fittest woman in Kenya 2017. Winnie's ambitions are to empower the young generation to stay fit by embracing weightlifting and to bring home medals when she represents Kenya at the Olympics 2020.

The second guest is Othmane 'Hotman' Choufani, a big wave professional surfer from Agadir, Morocco. 23-year-old Othmane has participated at Mavericks, Teahupoo, Jaws, and Puerto Escondido.

Tirunesh Dibaba is an Ethiopian athlete who competes in long distance track events and international road races. She is the 5000 metres (outdoor track) world record holder and has won three Olympic track gold medals and five World Championship track gold medals, amongst other titles.

