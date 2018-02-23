Nigeria: Niger State Records 31 Cases of Meningitis, Four Deaths

Minna — The Niger State government has confirmed 31 cases and four deaths to Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the state. Laboratory tests conducted around the state showed the outbreak of the disease in a number of local councils.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mustapha Jibril, disclosed this at a press briefing in Minna yesterday, saying the 31 cases occurred in Magama and Katcha local councils.It would be recalled that the state recorded 123 cases and 33 deaths in 12 council areas last year, as Magama led in the number of casualties with 31 deaths.

Jibril said the outbreak had also occurred in other states with 209 suspected cases. So far, 22 laboratories have confirmed the outbreak of the scourge and 11 deaths have been reported across the country.He cautioned that there could be a possibility of more outbreak and higher mortality rate as the heat intensifies.He noted that in response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has activated response mechanisms across the 25 local councils.

Jibril added that the state was working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Doctors Without Borders and other partners in tackling the menace.

He also disclosed that the state has intensified surveillance, including active case search in all the wards within the 25 councils of the state.He disclosed that the first set of positive samples have been taken to the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for analysis, adding that the General Hospital, Auna has been designated as referral health facility for treatment of cases. The commissioner charged the people to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene, as well as avoid overcrowded places and ensure adequate ventilation in their homes.