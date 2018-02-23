22 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ooko Wins Royal's Kenya Open Qualifier

By Larry Ngala

Home player Erick Ooko completed a four rounds total of six under par 282, to claim the fourth leg of the Kenya Open qualifying series at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Thursday.

Ooko, who led from start to finish, fired two under par 70 in the final round, win by a six shots margin from Nyali's Njuguna Ngugi.

"My game has been good since we started the series as I am driving well, chipping and putting well though I think it's because I'm mentally stable at the moment due to the training we went through recently," said Ooko.

It was his first and second holes birdies in addition to a third one at the fifth which propelled him to the four under par score.

"I dropped a shot at the par five-15th but that was basically the only hole I did not play well. I will continue working hard as we approach the Kenya Open where I really want to play well so that I get a chance of travelling for other international events," added Ooko.

On the other hand, the Coast-based Ngugi bogeyed two holes at the front nine where he only birdied at the par five-second.

