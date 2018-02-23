Kenya: Teams Battle for Playoffs Slot As Kenya Cup Enters Penultimate Round

Nairobi — A mouth watering clash pitting log leaders KCB RFC against third placed Kabras Sugar highlights this weekend's action packed as the Kenya Cup enters the penultimate round on Saturday.

KCB, who are also the defending champions, are unbeaten and will be out to stretch their fine form when they welcome Kabras Sugar at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

The Bankers are well aware that victory against Kabras will guarantee them a top two finish with a game of the regular season to spare and with it a home semifinal slot while Kabras, like KCB, are already assured of a berth in the playoffs but they will head to Ruaraka looking to claim their first ever Kenya Cup win over the Curtis Olago coached side.

Second placed Homeboyz hosts bottom of the table Mombasa RFC in a relatively straightforward fixture at the Jamhuri Park. The Deejays will be out to further strengthen their quest for a direct semifinal slot with a bonus point win against the already relegated Mombasa.

Fourth placed Impala Saracens are already guaranteed qualification to the Top Six playoffs and they host sixth placed Strathmore Leos who currently occupy the final playoff slot.

Victory for the Sarries could, depending on the outcome of the KCB- Kabras clash, see them climb to third on the log while a win for the Leos will virtually secure their qualification for the Top Six playoffs.

Fifth place Kenya Harlequin host second from bottom Kisii RFC at the RFUEA. Quins, eliminated from the Kenya Cup at the semifinal stage last season, have already earned the right to feature in the playoffs and know that they must put in a solid performance as they regroup for the business end of Kenya's premier club competition.

Kisii, in their maiden season in the top flight, have acquitted themselves well, they have been a plucky opponent and even pulled off the upset 18-12 win over Mwamba a few weeks back.

They will head into this tie looking to give a good account of themselves as they continue to add more chapters to their Kenya Cup memoirs.

Nakuru RFC, champions in 2013 and 2014, sit seventh on the log, seven points adrift of the Strathmore Leos who are the current occupants of the sixth and final playoff slot. The Wanyore are at home to an eighth placed Nondescripts side won last won the title in 1998 and will look to make the most of the home ground advantage at the Nakuru Athletic Club to win, and win big while counting on a Strathmore loss that would take the fight for sixth place down to the wire.

Mwamba and Kenyatta University's Blak Blad face off in the day's sixth fixture at the Nairobi Railway Club. Mwamba cannot make the playoffs but they can certainly use the opportunity to post a win against the plucky students and climb a place higher on the league table.

Round 10 Fixtures

All matches kick off at 4.00pm

KCB v Kabras Sugar - KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka, Nairobi

Homeboyz v Mombasa - Jamhuri Park, Nairobi

Kenya Harlequin v Kisii RFC - RFUEA, Nairobi

Mwamba v Blak Blad - Railway Club, Nairobi

Impala Saracens v Strathmore - Impala Club, Nairobi

Nakuru v Nondescripts - Nakuru Athletic Club, Nakuru