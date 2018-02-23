Tanzania: Congolese Refugees Pour Into Tanzania

More than 2,000 refugees fleeing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo have entered Tanzania through Kigoma since December.

Kigoma regional officials said most of the arrivals are women and children.

The officials say 1,300 refugees crossed the border through Kibirizi in Kigoma District and another 751 through Kigadye in Kasulu District. Those who arrived through Kibirizi have been taken to Nyarugusu camp.

The United Nations has expressed concern about ongoing violence that has forced tens of thousands to seek shelter in neighbouring countries, mainly Tanzania and Uganda.

Kigoma Region communications officer Gabriel Nghonoli said the government is working with international organisations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Red Cross to settle in camps.

Withdrawal

But, coming at a time when Tanzania has announced its intention to pull out of the United Nation's comprehensive refugee response framework, there are concerns about the availability of relief supplies.

The framework seeks to provide lasting solutions for refugees, including integration into host communities.

"Tanzania has decided to withdraw for reasons of security and lack of funds," President John Magufuli was quoted as saying last week at a meeting of top diplomats in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania informed the UNHCR in January that it was suspending the granting of citizenship to some Burundian refugees and would also discourage new asylum applications.

Tanzania has long been considered a safe haven for refugees, particularly from Burundi and DRC.

Most of the people currently fleeing DRC are from Fizi and Misisi in the south, where there is instability.

"Some of the refugees we interviewed expressed concern that the postponement of the elections would lead to violence, so they are taking pre-emptive measures, but most of the women said that they have been raped by rebel groups fighting the government," Mr Nghonoli said.

According to UNHCR, last week, More than 22,000 people fled clashes between Hema herders and Lendu farmers in Ituri province in northeastern DRC last week.

This UNHCR said, marked a dramatic increase in the number of people crossing Lake Albert to reach Uganda.

In December 2016, elections in DRC were postponed until the end of 2017, but the electoral commission has new schedules them for April next year.

The decision sparked condemnation by the Congolese opposition, but the country's electoral commission said the delay was necessary because violence in the central Kasai region was impeding voter registration.

Voter registration

He said registration was expected to be complete by January 2018, and that officials would then need 504 days to prepare for the presidential poll.

President Joseph Kabila, who has been in power since 2001, had earlier made a deal with opposition parties to hold elections before the end of 2017.

President Kabila had already exceeded the constitutional two-term limit, but a court ruled that he could stay in office until a new election. Since August 2016, violence in the Kasai region has claimed the lives of nearly 5,000 people and displaced around 1.4 million.

International aid organisations claim that fighting throughout the country has also left at least 7 million people needing emergency humanitarian assistance.