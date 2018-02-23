Kenya: Breweries Join Kenya Open Golf Sponsors

Kenya Breweries Limited, through its Johnnie Walker brand, has joined the list of sponsors for the 50th Barclays Kenya Open golf championship set for Muthaiga Golf Club from March 22.

Once the title sponsor of the Open, KBL announced a sponsorship of Sh6 million for this year's event.

This marks the 17th year that KBL has been part of the sponsorship of the now Open. KBL became the title sponsor from 1998 to 2001 through its top beer brand, Tusker.

The brewery renewed its commitment again from 2005 to 2009, and from 2010 to 2016 Tusker Malt Lager was the official alcoholic beverage partner. This is the second year KBL is sponsoring through Johnnie Walker which became a gold sponsor last year.

Speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday, KBL managing director Jane Karuku said the Kenya Open was important to Johnnie Walker and KBL because it is Kenya's biggest event with a large local, regional and global reach.

"The Kenya Open has demonstrated a rich legacy of longevity that blends well with Johnnie Walker brand that has been serving beverages for over 150."