Namibia: Crunch Matches in Store

The chasing pack will have their work cut out to remain in touch with leaders African Stars, with several crunch matches lined up this weekend.

Stars hold a five-point lead at the top of the log on 38 points, and could go further ahead, as Tura Magic (33), Young African (32), Black Africa (31) and Unam (30) all have tough encounters lined up this weekend.

Young African take on a resurgent Tigers at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Friday night in a match that will be difficult to call.

Young African, playing in the Premier League for the first time, have been the revelation of the season so far. Besides winning the Debmarine Cup last year, they have also held their own in the Premier League and have proved to be very good travellers. They, in fact, have the best away record of all the NPL teams, having won six, drawn two and only losing one of their away matches.

The defending champions, Tigers, are starting to click into gear after a poor start to the season, and gave a fine performance with a 4-2 victory against Citizens last weekend.

Coach Woody Jacobs has also brought in several experienced players during the transfer season like Da Costa Angula, Bryan Bantam and Bradley Wermann, and along with other attacking players like captain Absalom Iimbondi, Gustav Isaak, Stanley Llewellyn, Benyamin Nenkavu, Mapenzi Muwanei and Roger Katjiteo, they have one of the strongest teams on paper.

Tigers' fortunes were further boosted this week when the NPL Disciplinary Committee ruled in their favour with regard to their outstanding matches against Unam and Citizens, with the result that the matches will be played on a date still to be determined.

A source confirmed the news, although the NPL administrator Tovey Hoebeb failed to answer his phone to verify the information.

On Saturday, second-placed Tura Magic take on fourth-placed Black Africa in another humdinger that can have a big effect on both teams' title chances.

Tura Magic recorded the biggest victory of the season so far on Tuesday when they beat Citizens 6-0, while BA have been a bit indifferent of late - beating Chief Santos 4-1 last Sunday, but being held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Young Chiefs the day before.

On Sunday, two more cracking matches are lined up at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, with Tura Magic hosting Young African at 17h00, while Black Africa take on Tigers at 19h00.

Log leaders African Stars, meanwhile, will fancy their chances against a shell-shocked Citizens on Saturday night, but Sunday's away fixture against Unam will be a tougher proposition.