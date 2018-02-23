Kenya: Nairobi Water Problems to Persist Until 2026

Photo: Salaton Njau/The Nation

Vendors carry water to a customer in Nairobi (file photo).

Nairobi — The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, says water rationing in Nairobi County is expected to persist until the year 2026.

The company's Managing Director Nahashon Muguna said completion of the northern collector in Murang'a and two other major dams in Kiambu by then will be able to meet water demand of Nairobi residents.

"The demand of water per year in Nairobi grows by 20,000 cubic meters, so the time we are going to bypass the demand of water is when these dams will be complete and according to the master plan of water sources development in the city, they will be done by 2026. By 2026 we will be having enough water and surplus to take us up to 2035 and we wouldn't be having any water rationing in the County," said Muguna.

Muguna said the water levels in Ndakaini have dropped to 39 per cent hence water rationing is expected to persist in the city.

He attributed the drop to the prolonged drought in Aberdare ranges, the catchment area.

"Prolonged drought since 2014 to date and degradation of catchment areas has contributed to the situation. Besides, global warming which has contributed to erratic weather patterns, inadequate rains, which we solemnly rely on to recharge the rivers and increase flow to rivers and increase the flow to the dams, is another contributing factor," he said.

However Muguna said the available water will be distributed equitably to ensure city residents get water accordingly.

As part of interventions, Muguna said there is a plan to drill 85 boreholes in each ward.

Currently the demand of water in the city is higher than the supply which is 503,000 cubic meters against the demand of 706,000 cubic meters.

When the northern collector will be complete, it will add 140,000 meters cubic of water.