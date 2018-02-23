23 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Contaminated Fuel Shuts Filling Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
...
By Prince Mukuna and Sibongile Maruta

A Harare filling station shut down its operations on Tuesday after it emerged that its petrol was contaminated with water. Engen Petroleum at the corner of Kaguvi Street and Robert Mugabe Road had to stop serving customers following complaints by at least four motorists that contaminated petrol had caused mechanical problems to their vehicles.

The vehicles failed to start after they had received petrol with water, which led to the filling station to stop serving fuel, only to reopen on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) confirmed the development, saying a team of investigators had been dispatched to the filling station.

ZERA head of the petroleum department Engineer Andrew Guri said his team established that the fuel was indeed contaminated and that the operator was now in the process of cleaning the tanks.

Eng Guri said ZERA had not received an official complaint from the motoring public, hence no charges were preferred against the Engen Petroleum branch.

"We conducted some tests and they were positive. ZERA is mandated to prosecute retailers who sell contaminated fuel knowingly. In Engen's case, the proprietor is working on resolving the issue and they had already stopped serving fuel," he said.

"No motorists filed complaints with us and when our team arrived at the scene, there were no motorists being served neither were there complaints by any affected customers."

A fuel attendant at the filling station confirmed that some vehicles' engines had been affected by the contaminated fuel.

"Four vehicles failed to start after we had served petrol, only to find out that the fuel was contaminated," said the attendant. A motorist, Mr Brighton Maboda, was on Tuesday complaining that his Volkswagen Polo had been affected by the contaminated petrol.

"I tried to start the engine just after buying petrol, but it failed to start. I called my mechanic to check on it and he concluded that it had been affected by the contaminated fuel. Engen staff is denying liability and are refusing to assist me," he said.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Breathes Fire Over Mnangagwa Rule

Former president Robert Mugabe this week came out guns blazing at his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.