Namibia Football Association president Frans Mbidi on Thursday said his organisation was "not clean", and that its secretary general Barry Rukoro was part of a "clique" opposed to reforms as their public mud-slinging spat continues unabated.

Mbidi also admitted that he has "a very bad employer-employee working relationship" with Rukoro.

In an exclusive interview with The Namibian Sport upon his return to Windhoek from abroad on Thursday, Mbidi made no secret of his desire to see the back of Rukoro, who is out of contract next month but is reluctant to vacate the influential position.

"We want a clean organisation. Everybody is dreaming of an NFA that is transparent," Mbidi said.

When pressed for clarity, he added: "It's not clean. There are lot of hidden agendas and issues in the NFA. I'm going to clean it so that those who come in future can find a clean organisation."

He absolved the NFA executive, "who are deliberately left in the dark", of wrongdoing, saying the secretariat, headed by Rukoro, was involved in questionable conduct and "concealed information".

Mbidi said a fact-finding mission into the secretariat's dealings last year was "swiftly quashed", which has made him more determined to realise his objective.

After being branded a liar by Rukoro on Wednesday for corroborating claims that Rukoro "attacked" Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa at the regional football body's annual general meeting in South Africa last Friday, Mbidi in turn said "Mr Rukoro is being economical with the truth", and that the "truth will come out soon".

He further claimed that Rukoro was in fact diverting attention from the real issues at the NFA, which is why he is pushing for a contract extension.

Mbidi stated that Rukoro's version of what transpired at the hotel in Johannesburg, where the AGM took place, was incoherent.

Rukoro claimed to only have had "a heated discussion" with Chiyangwa regarding internal NFA affairs that Mbidi brought to an international audience in his ongoing bid to oust the secretary general.

Mbidi countered, saying while he was not present when the said incident took place, Chiyangwa "told me that your SG beat me in the chest" in the presence of Cosafa secretary general Sue Destombes, Zambia FA president Andrew Kamanga and Mozambique FA counterpart Alberto Simango Jr in the hotel foyer.

No formal complaint has been made by Chiyangwa, but The Namibian Sport understands that the Zimbabwean official's lawyers are compiling a dossier on the incident.

"If they don't want to be witnesses, the security cameras picked up the entire thing. It's all there," Mbidi said.

Shortly thereafter, Mbidi claims Rukoro also approached him to vent his anger about Chiyangwa's meddling in NFA affairs by discussing them during the Cosafa AGM.

A WhatsApp conversation between Chiyangwa and Kamanga in the aftermath of the alleged attack appears to support Mbidi's version of events.

Chiyangwa did not deny the authenticity of the screenshot conversation.

"W[sic] need to talk. Mbidi's SG attacked me at the hotel," Chiyangwa wrote to Kamanga, who responded "I saw that, and was wondering where it came from".

A defiant Rukoro accused Mbidi of masterminding a border transcending conspiracy to garner support with which to ensure he does not get a new contract as NFA secretariat figurehead.

"I did not talk to any Cosafa executive [about Rukoro]. He must bring me any Cosafa executive whom I talked to regarding him. It is Phillip [Chiyangwa] who said there is a journalist in Namibia, a Zimbabwean, giving him information that things are not well here. It was said right there in the meeting," Mbidi narrated.

"If it was me telling lies, why did he [Rukoro] come to me to say he will f**** him [Chiyangwa] up for saying that he will deal with him? Why did he not confront me? He knows he's lying."

Mbidi and Rukoro have a long-running feud, which dates back to the tenure of former NFA president John Muinjo.

In February last year, Mbidi failed to oust Rukoro after suspending the secretary general, citing insubordination. With no concrete evidence to back up his claims, Mbidi went back on his decision two weeks later.

"If he leaves that position, things will come out. That is why he does not want to go," Mbidi stressed.