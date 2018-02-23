22 February 2018

Angola: Cape Verde Wants to Help Angola in Local Elections

Cabinda — Angola can count on the experience of the Republic of Cape Verde in the implementation of the administrative decentralization process that will culminate with the local elections, said Cape Verdean ambassador Jorge Eduardo Aubyn de Figueiredo.

The diplomat was speaking on the occasion of a 72-hour visit to the province of Cabinda to maintain contact with the Cape Verdean community, and was received by the provincial deputy governor for the Political and Social area, Alberto Paca.

Speaking to the press, Jorge Figueiredo stressed that the Republic of Cape Verde is available to give all possible support to Angola, in the domains of local authorities and tourism. For him, decentralization allows citizens closer proximity to power.

In the province, the ambassador will visit the works of the "Maria Mambo Café" airport, the Cabinda Provincial Hospital, the Caio Water Deep Harbor, the Passenger Ferry Terminal and the Port of Cabinda breakwater, among others.

