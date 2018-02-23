Angola: Venezuela Foreign Minister Leaves Luanda

Luanda — Venezuela's minister of People's Power and Foreign Affairs Jorge Alberto Arreaza left Luanda Thursday after a 24-hour working visit to Angola, as part of strengthening of cooperation relations in various fields.

Jorge Alberto Arreaza, who did not speak to the press, was seen off by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Teté António.

Venezuelan diplomats accredited to Angola, were also among other individuals, who accompanied the American country's diplomat to "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport in Luanda.

The visiting minister was received in audience by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, with whom he analysed the political situation of his country and at international level.

Jorge Alberto Arreaza signed Wednesday in Luanda, with his local counterpart, a visa suppression agreement of diplomatic and service passports, under the cooperation between the two countries.

In July 2017 both countries signed two memorandums of understanding in Caracas, Venezuela, to develop the diamonds exploration in the American nation.