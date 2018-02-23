22 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Venezuela Foreign Minister Leaves Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Venezuela's minister of People's Power and Foreign Affairs Jorge Alberto Arreaza left Luanda Thursday after a 24-hour working visit to Angola, as part of strengthening of cooperation relations in various fields.

Jorge Alberto Arreaza, who did not speak to the press, was seen off by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Teté António.

Venezuelan diplomats accredited to Angola, were also among other individuals, who accompanied the American country's diplomat to "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport in Luanda.

The visiting minister was received in audience by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, with whom he analysed the political situation of his country and at international level.

Jorge Alberto Arreaza signed Wednesday in Luanda, with his local counterpart, a visa suppression agreement of diplomatic and service passports, under the cooperation between the two countries.

In July 2017 both countries signed two memorandums of understanding in Caracas, Venezuela, to develop the diamonds exploration in the American nation.

Angola

Number of Children's Death Increase in Luena General Hospital

Fourteen people, among them 10 children died, victim of malaria and bronchopneumonia in the last seven days in eastern… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.