Namibia: Zambezi Region Banks On Home Ground Advantage

The Zambezi Region reckons this will be their year to win the coveted The Namibian Newspaper Cup which they will host at Katima Mulilo during the Easter weekend as 13 other regions joins them for thrills and spills of regional football and netball competition.

The Namibian Newspaper Cup will for the first time ever be hosted in Katima Mulilo as the best under-20 football players and netball teams meet to battle for regional supremacy and Zambezi Regional Head of Delegation Lukas Simataa is counting on home ground advantage for the host to do well.

"We have tried with no luck over the years to win this cup and now we hosting it and the expectations among regional residents that we stand a good chance to claim victory at last. We are banking on home ground advantage and we need to capitalize on that indeed", Simataa says.

He adds that for football, they have brought in 17 players from outside Katima Mulilo for the final camp: " On Tuesday, we facilitated their placements for classes so that they continue with the lessons for these few weeks. They come from remote flood-prone areas and hence the decision to bring them early to town and get them into School, that is how serious we taking this competition".

Simataa, who is also a member of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2018 The Namibian Newspaper Cup reveals that the Caprivi Senior Secondary will be hosting the football teams while the netball teams will be accommodated at Saint Zikito Girls College.

"Accommodation is adequate for all delegates and we are also working hard at the Stadium with the erection of a security fence around the pitch and the netball court. The playing field is somewhat the biggest in the country and with the help of the referees, proper lines will be drawn to match the standards required" explains Simataa who has been part of the Zambezi Regional team for over 10 years in various capacities.

Zambezi Vocational Training Centre is working on portable benches for the hordes of people expected to fill up the Katima Mulilo Sports Complex for the 30 March to 2 April Easter Weekend extravaganza.

"The pavilion we have is not big enough and so ZVTC is busy with movable pavilions that we can use and we also got seven portable toilets from the Regional Council to compliment the ones at the facility and we getting more very soon".

The 2018 The Namibia Newspaper Cup, supported by Nedbank will be launched on Tuesday, 27 February with the draw also taking place at the same event. Otjozondjupa Region are the defending champions after they defeated Erongo 2-1 at Swakopmund last year.