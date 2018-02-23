Uganda: Activists Want Law to Empower Patients, Ban Detention in Health Facilities

Kampala — Allowed to be presented in parliament last month, activists advocating for the Patient's Rights and Responsibilities Bill 2017, have asked legislators to ensure that it puts among others, emphasis on protecting patients from being used during clinical trials without their consent.

Ms Robinah Kitiritimba, the executive director of Uganda National Health Consumers' Association (UNHCO), the champions of the bill which is still in draft said one of the major concerns is patients' protection through consent.

"There are exceptions if the patients are not able to speak. For example, Ebola patients ...and also equip health workers to provide quality services and ensure that they are paid well for their services," Ms Kitiritimba said during a stake holders' consultative meeting held in Kampala to discuss the draft bill expected to be tabled in Parliament in two months' time.

The proposed law seeks to promote the emancipation of patients whose rights are said to be trampled on by some health practitioners, through spelling out the responsibilities of the patients and the relationship between the patients and the healthcare givers.

Moved by Busiki county Member of Parliament, Paul Akamba, the bill also seeks to prohibit health service providers from detaining patients for nonpayment of medical bills common in many private hospitals.

Dr Suzanne Kiwanuka, asenior lecturer at Makerere University School of Public Health said the role of the state in ensuring quality health care service delivery as the major target of the bill is still missing in the current state of the bill.

"Also, the broadening of the bill from the right to ensuring health care to including other sectors that contribute to health including nutrition among others," Dr Kiwanuka advised.

Before he comes up with a final copy of the bill that will be inclusive, Mr Akamba said he would be consulting several other stakeholders including the Uganda Law Reform Commission, Human Rights Commission, medical practitioners, academia and all Ugandans at large.

Currently, the patient's rights in Uganda are provided for in the patient's charter under the ministry of health, but which lacks the legal force of law.