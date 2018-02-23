Luanda — The third day of training for disabled athletes of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) was marked Wednesday (21) by practical sessions both in athletics and weightlifting categories, as part of programme funded by the "Agito Fundation".

The athletics, led by Brazilian coach Lúcio Everaldo, perform the practical training at Luanda's "11 de Novembro" stadium.

The training of weightlifting category, run by another South American Weverton dos Santos, takes place in Decífer Sport Resort, in the Urbanization of the Patriota.

Despite starting Monday (19), the opening ceremony did not take place until the following day due to the rains that hit Luanda in recent days.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Secretary of State for Sports Policy, Carlos Almeida.

Carlos Almeida is flanked by the president of the African Paralympic Committee, the Angolan Leonel da Rocha Pinto and the Spanish José Carlos Montes, manager of development programme of the body that fund the training.

Fifty representatives, among athletes and coaches, are attending the event, with stress to Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe and Guinea Bissau.

"Agitos Foundation" was created in 2012 during the Paralympic Games in London, where the Angolan José Sayovo won a gold and a bronze medals.

Agitos Foundation was set up to ensure equal opportunities for disabled athletes worldwide.