Angola: 2018 Macroeconomic Programming Approved

Luanda — The Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council approved on Wednesday, in Luanda, the 2018 executive macroeconomic programming during a session presided over by the Head of State, João Lourenço.

According to the report from the second ordinary session, the executive macroeconomic programming is an instrument through which the government, throughout the year 2018, will seek to secure a management in line with macroeconomic situation.

The programme is expected to accomplish the short, medium and long- term goals outlined in the 2018 State Budget (OGE), as a financial plan of the government.

The economic commission has also approved the annual debt plan for 2018 containing the financing strategy of the State Budget, taking into account the internal and external financing sources.

The referred strategy is expected to mitigate the risks relating to the exchange and interest rates, discontinuation of the securities indexed to the exchange rate and improve the public debt payment profile.

The implementation of the site of the Debt Management Unit, the launching of the Direct Treasury, creation of the Direct Debt Regularization Fund and improvement of the communication with international markets are also included in the programme.

The commission also approved the report of the Technical Group created for the assessment of the oil and gas industry, whose document contains a set of measures to be implemented for the improvement of the performance in this sector.

The said measures are substantiated in the optimization and simplification of the investments approval and budget process as well as other contractual documents.

The said measures are also aimed at simplifying the management process of the oil concessions, revision of the juridical instrument as way to clarify the procedures and extend the ambit of the application and reassess the incentives.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace.