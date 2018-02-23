22 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Progress, Leopards Crash Out of Continental Assignments

By David Kwalimwa

Kenyan teams registered mixed results in their continental assignments on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia safely navigated to the first round of the Caf Africa Champions League at the expense of Equatorial Guinea's Vegetarinos.

AFC Leopards however were not so lucky, crashing out of the Caf Confederation Cup after losing to minnows FOSA Juniors from Madagascar on away goals.

Having won the first leg tie 2-0 in Machakos 11 days ago, K'Ogalo did well to come from behind and post a one-all draw against Vegetarinos in Malabo.

At some point in the match at the Estadio de Malabo, the Kenyan side rode their luck. A Marcelo Nguema own goal levelled matters, enabling Dylan Kerr's charges to win this encounter 3-1 on aggregate.

Following this outcome, Gor Mahia have booked a date with African giants Esparance in the first round of the competition with the opening match set to be played in Machakos on March 6.

Leopards meanwhile needed to score away from home to stand a chance of progressing but could only manage a goalless draw.

