22 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Transport Minister Assesses Projects in Northern Region

Luanda — Angolan minister of Transport Augusto da Silva Tomás starts this Thursday a working visit to the northern Zaire and Cabinda provinces to check the implementation of works in various infrastructure of the sector.

Speaking to the press at Luanda Airport, the minister said in Zaire province he will give priority to "Terrestrial Fluvial terminal" in Soyo Municipality.

In Cabinda, the visiting agenda covers the "Maritime Terminal, Breakwater, repair works, expansion and modernisation of Maria Mambo Café airport, and the local port of deep water.

Stressing the importance of infrastructure, the official said these structural projects will contribute to the economic growth of the two provinces.

The projects promote the strengthening of social, economic and territorial cohesion in Cabinda, Zaire, Luanda and other region of the country.

