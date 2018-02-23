22 February 2018

Rwanda Maintains Third Spot in Corruption Fight-Global Report

By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Rwanda and Botswana have maintained top positions in corruption fight in Africa, according to Corruption Perception Index 2017 released in Kigali on Thursday.

In Africa, Rwanda is ranked behind Botswana (which is 34th globally), and Seychelles (36th).

Rwanda registered slight improvement in corruption fight score, from 54 percent in 2016 to 55 percent in 2017, the report by anti-graft watchdog Transparency International shows.

The report ranks Rwanda 48th least corrupt country globally from 50th position in 2016.

