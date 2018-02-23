22 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RDF Contingent to Participate in Peace Support Exercise in Bangladesh

Codenamed 'SHANTI DOOT 4' the exercise aims at building capacity of the armed forces of troops contributing countries in the United Nations Peace Operations and also get an opportunity to share their natural cultural values, according to a statement from RDF.

In a briefing at Rwanda Military Academy Gako, on Wednesday, the Army Chief of Staff (ACOS), Lt Gen Jacques Musemakweli urged RDF officers and troops to reflect the force's values and be good ambassadors of Rwanda during the multinational exercise.

The troops led by Lt Col Theodore Gakuba will depart Rwanda on Friday.

"Our culture as RDF should be reflected during the exercise. Keep in mind the core values of RDF, keep your discipline very high and exercise high level of professionalism. You have to be very smart and respect RDF posture in whatever you will be doing. You should showcase Rwandan culture through cultural performances from different countries that will be represented," Lt Gen Musemakweli told the contingent.

The Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise is jointly organised by the U.S Pacific Command (US PACOM), a unified combatant command of the United States Armed Forces responsible for the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and U.S Africa Command (US AFRICOM) as well as Bangladesh as the host nation.

The PSO exercise will take place at the Bangladesh Institute of PSO Training (BIPSOT) at Rajendrapur Cantonment, Gazipur area, Central Bangladesh.

