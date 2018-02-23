23 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Huge Fire Razes Shanty Police Houses at Central Police Station - Photos

Photo: Nairobi News
The scene of the fire at Central police station on February 23, 2018.
By Hilary Kimuyu

A fire on Friday morning broke out at tin sheet police houses inside Central police Station.

The fire spread quickly as fire fighters from Nairobi County rushed to control it.

Witnesses said they heard two loud blasts before thick black smoke started billowing.

The fire is reported to have been ignited by an electric faults. Several houses were reduced to ashes.

The fire caused a tail long traffic on University Way as motorists tried to avoid the area.

Fire fighters are currently fighting the fire.

Fire incident reported near Central Police Station, Nairobi. NCC Fire brigade at the scene. Updates to follow. Video: @ArybaStacks pic.twitter.com/C7srgRW9M1

- Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) February 23, 2018

More to follow...

