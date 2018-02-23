South Africa: In the Ruins of the House of Zupta

opinion

The largely unspoken trump card in the turn against Zuma was the inconvenient but incontrovertible truth that Zuma's ongoing presence in leading government would in all probability lose the 2019 elections for the ANC.

The House of Zupta is in ruins. Two of its last vestiges tumbled this week. As Jacob Zuma was forced into resignation from the Presidency of South Africa, the Brothers Gupta and a host of associates were arrested, charged and brought before court.

The events brought to an end an unprecedented and embarrassing era in South African politics. Even as questions remain about exactly how pristine the new holders of political power in South Africa are, it is a certainty: the House of Zupta has fallen.

Nothing about the cracking and crumbling of the Zupta edifice was easy, fast or guaranteed.

It was to have been the heart of a kingdom that would prosper off the riches of the South African state. The Zuptas inhabited this house with abandon. Jacob Z constructed an elaborate safety net to cover the network's operations of siphoning state funds into private coffers, linked directly and indirectly to the joint Gupta-Zuma political dynasty. Zuma ensured that core investigative and prosecutorial institutions...