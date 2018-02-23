Photo: Zambia Reports

President Edgar Lungu in parliament (file photo).

President Edgar Lungu says ballot papers for the 2021 general elections will be printed locally.

The Head of State said that those with fears of rigging should raise queries so that they are addressed.

He said he would push the minister of finance to release money for the recapitalizing of Government Printers.

President Lungu said that ballot papers in Zambia had been printed locally in 1991 and the opposition MMD won the elections.

"When we say print ballot papers outside the country it is a problem, when we say print them within the country it is a problem," he said.

"They say there is rigging, five times Zambian elections have been rigged irrespective of one individual who has been losing. Let them find out how they rig elections and tell us."

He added: "In 1991 ballot papers were printed here and the opposition won, there was no noise of rigging. From that time all we hear is rigging. We are going ahead to print ballot papers from here in Zambia and I am going to make sure that the ministry of finance keeps releasing money to improve that facility."

President Lungu said, "All people who have challenges should tell us so that we should improve and let them tell us their fears then we will address them."

The printing of ballot papers has been a sticky issue at election time with the exorbitant price for foreign printers causing outrage among the citizens.