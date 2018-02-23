South Africa: Explainer - Budget VAT Rise Will Hurt Poor, Despite Mitigating Efforts

Claims that the poor won't pay more for an increase in value added tax (VAT), tabled in Malusi Gigaba's Budget, are false. The questions are: did the Budget manage to mitigate increases in costs for the the poor - and were there other options?



"Fact-Check: The Poor Won't Pay The Most for the VAT Increase", read a HuffPost headline on Wednesday. Referring to the "tough, but hopeful" Budget tabled by Gigaba in Parliament this week, the article said trade unions and civil society claimed that a VAT increase, from 14% to 15%, would hit the poor hardest.

"The wealthiest 30% of households contribute 85% of VAT revenue," the article quoted Gigaba as saying.

To justify its headline, it went on to mention the increase in social grants and the policy making 19 food staples "zero-rated" - exempt from VAT.

Despite the article's and Gigaba's claims, there is no doubt the VAT increase has a disproportionate effect on the poor and could increase both inequality and poverty. The Budget tried to mitigate the extra costs the poor and working-class will face, but economists are at odds over whether it did enough or whether Treasury had other options to...