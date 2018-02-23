Rwanda: MPs Reject Education Commission Report

It was drama and embarrassment in parliament yesterday when a report presented by the Committee on Education, Technology, Culture and Youth regarding government's education activities within secondary schools and institutions of higher learning was thrown out for contents that many found lacking.

In their comments, the parliamentarians expressed their disappointment in the commission's failure to articulate the many issues in the education sector and provide recommendations that would help fix them.

Like most of those who commented about the report, MP Thierry Karemera questioned the committee's recommendation to summon the Minister for Education to Parliament to respond to queries.

"The issues in the education sector are very many ranging from delayed salaries, overcrowding in classrooms and lecture-rooms, lack of equipment in laboratories and many more but this report does not tell us much. For instance, one of the recommendations is that we summon the Minister of Education; why? Where are the recommendations that are directly linked to the issues within this sector?" he wondered.

MP Theobald Mporanyi agreed and outright urged other MPs to reject the report which he referred to as "empty".

"When we are going to summon the minister, we must have good reason. I suggest that their conclusions and recommendations be rejected because they are empty. The commission should take the report back and re-write it," he said.

MP Pierre Claver Rwaka also expressed his disappointment for the failure of the commission to address the issue of lecturers' salaries which he said has been ongoing for a while now.

"The issue of salaries and transport allowances for lecturers has been an ongoing issue for a long time but we haven't seen anything in this report addressing it in depth. We also haven't seen anything regarding private universities," he said.

Defending the report, the head of the committee, Agnes Mukazibera, explained that there was nothing unusual about summoning the Minister of Education.

"We usually invite a minister when we feel that there is additional information that he can respond to. For instance, there are questions to do with the passing of students and scholarships that he alone can answer. It's not unusual but if you feel there is no need, then we have no objection," she said.

At the end of the session, it was agreed that following the MPs' recommendations, the report should be revised thoroughly and presented again at a later stage.