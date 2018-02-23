23 February 2018

South Africa: Budget 2018 - Ratings Agency Still Gloomy Amid Talk of Renewal

If you ever need somebody to ruin a party, consider inviting a dude from a ratings agency. At a Daily Maverick post-Budget event in Cape Town on Thursday, Standard & Poor's chief Konrad Reuss warned that the so-called Ramaphosa Spring in South Africa could turn into something more like the Arab Spring if the country doesn't change course fast. This, despite the fact that the Budget has addressed some aspects of the South African economy that the ratings boss believed were previously "very scary".

"In October last year, things were bad."

Describing the path to where South Africa is today, Treasury's Director-General Dondo Mogajane didn't mince his words.

"Growth was bad. State Capture issues came out in the open. South Africa was at its lowest ebb."

And Treasury, says Mogajane, was up against it in every sense. When trying to persuade government of the severity of South Africa's economic position, Treasury officials were met with disbelief and resistance.

"No one believed us in government," he says. "They said: 'You are cooking up the numbers'."

Mogajane was speaking at a Daily Maverick event on Thursday, with the previous day's hard-hitting Budget still percolating through the South African consciousness....

