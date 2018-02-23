23 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda to Host 2018 African Karate Championship

By Jejje Muhinde

RWANDA will host this year's African Karate Championship from August 31 to September 2. The Union of African Karate body, UFAK has announced.

The president of Rwanda Karate Federation (FERWAKA) Eugene Semigabo confirmed the news of Rwanda being entrusted to host the games in August.

"Hosting the African championship is a valuable opportunity for Rwanda; this is a country with a proven track record of hosting such indoor games since we have the resources and infrastructure," Semigabo said

Early this month, Japan's envoy to Rwanda announced that they will make sure that the 400 pieces of Tatami karate Mats donated to FERWAKA arrive in Kigali on time so that Rwanda can prepare and host a successful continental championship.

The competition will be both in the Kata and Kumite for those between 14-19 years and the seniors both in the male and female categories.

The 16th edition of the UFAK Africa karate competition was hosted in Yaoundé capital Cameroon and Tunisia are the current holders having topped the medal rankings with 19 medals last year including 7 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

Egypt and host Cameroon finished second and third respectively with 6 and 4 gold medals. Meanwhile, the 3rd Africa Youth Games 2018 will be held in Algiers - Algeria from 19 to 28 July 2018.

