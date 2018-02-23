23 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR's Buteera, Bizimana to Miss Rayon Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

APR FC will face rivals Rayon Sports without their key players, Andrew Buteera and Djihad Bizimana on Sunday at Amahoro Stadium.

Djihad Bizimana who has been on form since the league started, will miss the game due to the three yellow cards he got during the past fixtures of Azam Rwanda Premier League while Andrew Buteera is yet to recover from a hamstring injury.

"We will miss the two players but we are preparing to fill that gap. Right now the mood and confidence in the team is high," said head coach Jimmy Mulisa.

In the absence of Buteera and Bizimana, Mulisa is likely to use skipper, Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza, Jean Claude Iranzi and Fabrice Martin Twizerimana in mid-field.

Both APR and Rayon Sports have qualified for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions league respectively after eliminating Anse Reunion and Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic in return leg of preliminary round.Meanwhile, Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shaban powered Rwandan league champions Rayon Sports Fc to the next stage of the CAF Champions League after edging Burundian side Lydia Ludic Academic (LLB S4A FC) 1-0 in the return leg of the preliminary round played on Wednesday in Bujumbura.

In the match which was played at a fully packed Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium, Burundian import Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shaban who scored in the first leg's 1-all draw scored the vital goal in the 28th minute.

The Blues will face South African giants and 2016 CAF Champions League winner, Masandawana in the first leg scheduled for March 6-7 in Kigali while the return leg will be staged in South Africa March, 16-18.

Sunday

Rayon Sports Vs APR FC (Amahoro Stadium)

Rwanda

Rwanda Ranked Among Continent's 3 Least Corrupt Nations

Rwanda has for the second year running ranked third least corrupt country in Africa, according to the latest Corruption… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.