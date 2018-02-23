Rwanda: APR's Buteera, Bizimana to Miss Rayon Clash

APR FC will face rivals Rayon Sports without their key players, Andrew Buteera and Djihad Bizimana on Sunday at Amahoro Stadium.

Djihad Bizimana who has been on form since the league started, will miss the game due to the three yellow cards he got during the past fixtures of Azam Rwanda Premier League while Andrew Buteera is yet to recover from a hamstring injury.

"We will miss the two players but we are preparing to fill that gap. Right now the mood and confidence in the team is high," said head coach Jimmy Mulisa.

In the absence of Buteera and Bizimana, Mulisa is likely to use skipper, Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza, Jean Claude Iranzi and Fabrice Martin Twizerimana in mid-field.

Both APR and Rayon Sports have qualified for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions league respectively after eliminating Anse Reunion and Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic in return leg of preliminary round.Meanwhile, Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shaban powered Rwandan league champions Rayon Sports Fc to the next stage of the CAF Champions League after edging Burundian side Lydia Ludic Academic (LLB S4A FC) 1-0 in the return leg of the preliminary round played on Wednesday in Bujumbura.

In the match which was played at a fully packed Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium, Burundian import Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shaban who scored in the first leg's 1-all draw scored the vital goal in the 28th minute.

The Blues will face South African giants and 2016 CAF Champions League winner, Masandawana in the first leg scheduled for March 6-7 in Kigali while the return leg will be staged in South Africa March, 16-18.

Sunday

Rayon Sports Vs APR FC (Amahoro Stadium)