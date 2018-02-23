Nigeria: CBN Africa Donates Palm Oil and Cassava Processing Mill to Oyo Community

A leading Christian organisation, The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) Africa, with a grant from the Japanese Embassy, has donated a Palm Oil and Cassava processing mill to Adetoyebi-Ajibode Community, Akinyele Local Government Area in Oyo State.

According to a release from CBN, the humanitarian project is being carried out for the benefit of Ife Oluwa Farmers' Cooperative of Adetoyebi-Ajibode community which will operate and maintain the facility.

The project which was funded with a grant from the Japanese Government, through the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Embassy in Abuja, is a palm fruit (palm oil and palm kernel oil) and garri processing facility.

"This is our contribution towards the attainment of the United Nation's first, second, and the 17th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of No Poverty, Zero Hunger, and Partnerships, and the federal government's drive to boost local agricultural food processing," the CBN Africa release said.

"CBN Africa constructed and equipped this facility with machinery for the processing of these vital commodities that will no doubt contribute in no small measure in meeting the aforementioned goals and also help to transform the Adetoyebi-Ajibode community from a purely farming community to an agricultural processing community. By extension this will improve the wealth of the Cooperative members in particular and the community at large."

The project, according to CBN Africa, is expected to benefit at least 150 local farmers as well as other farmers within Akinyele Local Government by making it easier to process garri from cassava and palm oil/palm kernel oil from the palm fruit plantations in the community.

CBN Africa also "commends the good people of Japan through their Embassy in Nigeria for partnering with us to partner with Ifeoluwa Farmers' Cooperative to bring this project to fruition," the statement added. "We are confident that this project will go a long way in alleviating poverty and helping to boost agricultural production in Nigeria."

Present at the inauguration of the facility was His Excellency, the Japanese Ambassador in Nigeria, represented by his Special Adviser, Mr. Tatsuya Imamura and a Regional Director at CBN Africa, Dr. Felix Oisamoje.