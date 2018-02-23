Namibia's U.S. Ambassador to Join Parliament

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Wednesday recalled Namibian embassador to the US, Martin Andjaba, to become a member of parliament.

Although, it is unclear who will replace Andjaba in Washington, the President's decision comes as Paula Kooper moves down on Swapo's parliamentary list, after the recent resignation of Alphäus Muheua. Martin Andjaba, who was Namibia's chief diplomat in the US for ten years, will be sworn in when he returns to the country soon.

Kooper has been a member of parliament since last August when Bernadus Swartbooi was fired as a deputy minister and recalled from parliament.

Geingob's newly appointed spokesperson, Alfredo Hengari, announced this in a press statement yesterday. The President appointed Martin Andjaba to start serving in the National Assembly at a time and date still to be determined by the National Assembly.

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi's personal assistant, Ripuree Tjitendero, said Andjaba will be sworn in upon his return to the country.