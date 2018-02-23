Namibia: Fathers to Pay Interest On Child Support

NAMIBIAN men who default on paying maintenance for their children could be forced to pay interest on the arrears, according to a proposal by attorney general Albert Kawana.

Kawana, who is the former justice minister, told a staff meeting on Wednesday in Windhoek that he was working on amending the Maintenance Act, before President Hage Geingob moved him on 8 February.

Another proposed amendment, Kawana told the meeting attended by staff from the attorney general's office and the justice ministry, was the criminalisation of falsifying paternity results, and the payment of pregnancy test expenses and child support.

"I wonder why, as a human being, you want to run away from supporting your child," he stated.

He added that some fathers ask their former partners to go for paternity tests when they want to avoid paying maintenance.

When the former partners go for the tests, Kawana said, the men then "go behind their backs" to bribe doctors to manipulate results.

The attorney general further said most married couples choose to stay together even after their marriages would have irretrievably broken down because they cannot afford the cost of divorce in the High Court.

This was contributing to the high rate of domestic violence, and was the reason why regional courts would now be empowered to hear divorce cases.

The issue of people who die without leaving written wills would also be looked into, and this would require further consultations to iron out some areas.

"Unfortunately, those who die without writing wills leave a lot of problems behind, especially with the distribution of property. A bill has been drafted to address this problem," the attorney general noted.

Laws impeding economic development in the country are also currently receiving attention from the justice ministry. As the new attorney general, Kawana pledged to engage government departments to ensure that "litigation which results in unnecessary loss of state resources is addressed".

He then encouraged Shanghala to continue working on the reforms because they are urgent and important. The former justice minister thanked the Law Society of Namibia for agreeing to the introduction of free-of-charge (pro bono) court representation measures, and for drafting the amendment to the Legal Practitioners Act of 1995.

"Universal access to justice can only be achieved by adopting some measures. One such measure is to come up with legislation on small claims courts. A draft bill to this effect has been drafted," Kawana said.

Shanghala, who addressed the same meeting, said he was concerned about the implementation status of public management systems.

"We need to employ more critical and analytical thinking in achieving our goals," he observed.

Shanghala said while capacity-building was very close to his heart, he expected to receive a report on training and seminars attended by staff.

"This is my rule: before leaving the place of training or meeting venue, email your report to the ministry. The report gives me an indication of the skills which you now possess," the justice minister said.

He also encouraged staff, in light of the current budget cuts, to find fresh and innovative ways of executing their mandates "with the least possible resources".

As for directors, Shanghala said he expects them to submit a calendar of engagements for the year.

"This is necessary for us to plan our expenses, and to prepare for constructive engagements properly," he added.

Shanghala closed the meeting by saying the "what's-in-it-for-me" attitude has proven to be the "drug of choice for a narcissistic society, and one of the biggest destroyers of long-term relationships".