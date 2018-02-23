Namibia: Aupindi Kept Waiting for Verdict

FORMER Namibia Wildlife Resorts managing director Tobie Aupindi will have to wait almost two more weeks for the verdict in the drawn-out trial in which he and a co-accused have been prosecuted on charges under the Anti-Corruption Act.

The verdict in the trial in which Aupindi and businessman Antonio di Savino are charged with corruptly providing false information to an authorised officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice was scheduled to be delivered in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, but has instead been postponed to 6 March.

Defence lawyer Louis du Pisani, who is representing Di Savino, said after the postponement that magistrate Helvi Shilemba had indicated she wanted Aupindi's defence lawyer, Richard Metcalfe, who was not available yesterday, to be present with the delivery of her judgement.

Aupindi and Di Savino denied guilt when their trial started before magistrate Shilemba in February 2012.

The prosecution is alleging that Aupindi and Di Savino lied to an ACC investigator in March and April 2010 by telling him that Aupindi himself had paid N$50 000 for the installation of a swimming pool at his house in Windhoek in 2006, while they knew Di Savino had actually paid for the pool.

It has been claimed that at the time the pool was installed, Di Savino was doing business with Namibia Wildlife Resorts, where Aupindi was still in charge at that stage.

The defence phase of the trial was due to start in February 2013 when Metcalfe sprang a surprise by asking the magistrate to step down from the case, based on allegations that there were reasons to fear she was determined to convict Aupindi and send him to prison.

The magistrate turned down the request for her recusal, and Aupindi and Di Savino then pursued unsuccessful appeals against that decision to the High Court and the Supreme Court, which resulted in their trial being halted for more than four years.

When the trial eventually continued last year, the former owner of the company LIC Pool Centre, which installed the swimming pool at Aupindi's house, testified as a witness for the defence.

Michael Kuhn told the court that Aupindi indeed paid for the pool installed at his house, and that he paid for it in cash in December 2006. That was after Aupindi wanted to have the swimming pool put in urgently during the year-end period when LIC Pool Centre was about to close for Christmas, Kuhn said.

He further testified that LIC Pool Centre used to do work for Di Savino as well, and thus received payments from him, too.

Aupindi, who was elected as a member of the Swapo central committee at the ruling party's congress in November last year and was also chosen as a member of the party's politburo thereafter, and Di Savino remain free on a warning from the court.