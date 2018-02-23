23 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Maimane's Growing Mastery

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Ian Von Memerty

On Thursday last week, as Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in, and Patricia de Lille narrowly survived a motion of no confidence in Cape Town, Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader Mmusi Maimane proved how much he has learnt and grown since 2015.

Two years ago I wrote an op-ed about Maimane's inability to transcend his hyperbolic "preacher" instincts, which meant that he was unable to find a voice of authentic authority in Parliament and in interviews. On Thursday last week he proved that he has a growing certainty and confidence that gave him three clear wins in one day.

First, the hug, the human win: When Maimane crossed the floor to embrace Ramamphosa on being sworn in as State President, it was a spontaneous moment of one South African congratulating another. "Actions speak louder than words." That is a truism because it is true.

Maimane's willingness to embrace a political opponent was a snapshot of democracy. An opponent is seen as worthwhile and worthy of respect despite political differences. In doing that Maimane "broke the mould" of being in opposition at all costs. This was one South African leader acknowledging another - and it spoke volumes. And whether it was his intention...

South Africa

Former South African Colonel Sentenced to Death - Report

A former South African colonel, William John Endley, has reportedly been sentenced to death by a court in South Sudan on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.