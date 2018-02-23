South Africa: Maimane's Growing Mastery

opinion

On Thursday last week, as Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in, and Patricia de Lille narrowly survived a motion of no confidence in Cape Town, Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader Mmusi Maimane proved how much he has learnt and grown since 2015.

Two years ago I wrote an op-ed about Maimane's inability to transcend his hyperbolic "preacher" instincts, which meant that he was unable to find a voice of authentic authority in Parliament and in interviews. On Thursday last week he proved that he has a growing certainty and confidence that gave him three clear wins in one day.

First, the hug, the human win: When Maimane crossed the floor to embrace Ramamphosa on being sworn in as State President, it was a spontaneous moment of one South African congratulating another. "Actions speak louder than words." That is a truism because it is true.

Maimane's willingness to embrace a political opponent was a snapshot of democracy. An opponent is seen as worthwhile and worthy of respect despite political differences. In doing that Maimane "broke the mould" of being in opposition at all costs. This was one South African leader acknowledging another - and it spoke volumes. And whether it was his intention...