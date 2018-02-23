22 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Suspect Escapes From Court, Gets Rearrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pauline Kaude- Mana

There was drama at Ntchisi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday when a suspect who was answering the charge of breaking into a building, escaped from the court in full view of the police, court staff and other members of the public.

Police officers and the court staff had to run after him but failed to get him. They then started searching, only to be found hiding in a nearby maize garden by one of the court staff some minutes later.

The suspect, Patrick Mateche, 29, of Kansengwa Village in Traditional Authority Nthondo in the district ran away from the court immediately after he had his handcuffs removed and was about to get into the dock.

Mateche is said to have broken into a shop belonging to Butao Sandifolo at Fumba Village in the district on the night of January 5, this year (2018) where he stole items valued at K180, 000 contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Gladson M'bumpha, spokesperson for Ntchisi Police Station where the suspect was taken to after being re-arrested, has said apart from answering the charge of breaking into a building and committing felony therein, he will also answer the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Malawi

Journalists Challenged to Clear Myths On Cholera

The Blantyre District Health Office has urged journalists to sensitize people and clear myths surrounding cholera. Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.