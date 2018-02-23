Be Forward Wanderers FC will have a two weeks break of physical activities after being ousted in the second leg of the preliminary round of CAF Champions League games against AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo.

AS Vita are through to the next round on 6 - 1 aggregate after winning their first game at home in Kinshasa 4 - 0.

The Nomads who put up a spirited performance in the second leg lost 1-2 on Wednesday at Bingu National Stadium in Area 48, Lilongwe.

The visitors scored first before Nomads reciprocated in the second half through their prolific striker Peter Wadabwa.

Be Forward Wanderers Assistant Coach, Bob Mpinganjira, praised his charges for demonstrating a fighting spirit and urged the players to use the experience gained in the CAF competition in the local Super League.

"If we continue from where we had left today, trust me there will be a huge gap between us and other Super League teams," said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira also saluted the Malawian soccer fraternity, Be Forward Wanderers supporters in particular, for filling the giant Bingu National Stadium to capacity despite the fixture being in the mid week.

Meanwhile, Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira has said the players will be given a two-week break to refresh before regrouping in readiness for the elite TNM Super League scheduled to kick off in April.

"We will resume training on March 6 because we understand our next competitive game will be in the first week of April in the Charity Shield," Madeira said.