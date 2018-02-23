23 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari to Address the Nation On Second Term

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Chairman of the APC Governors' Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, said President Muhammadu Buhari would soon address the nation on whether he will seek re-election in 2019.

Okorocha stated this when he briefed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting between the President and the APC governors held on Thursday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the president would also address the caucus of the APC on the matter.

"We discussed so many issues that affect the nation, our party and Mr President's ambition to run for 2019 elections.

"Anyhow, Mr President in his usual manner has requested that we give him time and that he will address the nation and the caucus of the party very soon.

"So we should be full of expectations that Mr President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions.

"But we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking," he said.

According to the governor, it is the desire of the governors that the President seek re-election in view of his tremendous performances in the last two and half years.

He said: "We believe that if he continues Nigeria will be better for it.'

Nigeria

Army Denies Halting Operation to Aid Boko Haram Leader Shekau

The Nigerian Army has flayed insinuations that troops movement under Operation DEEP PUNCH II was temporarily halted to… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.